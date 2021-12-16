RiverTV adds HGTV and Food Network Canada to its streaming app

VMedia’s RiverTV has added house renovation and real estate-focused channel HGTV Canada and Cuisine-based channel Food Network Canada to its streaming app.

The newly added channels, which feature top shows like Love it or List It, Island of Bryan, Top Chef Canada and Great Chocolate Showdown are now a part of RiverTV’s core package of over 40 channels.

“With HGTV Canada and Food Network Canada, two must-have Canadian channels, RiverTV is an unbeatable lifestyle and family-focused TV service in North America,” said Alexei Tchernobrivets, CEO of VMedia. “There is no better value in home — and out of home — entertainment for Canadians looking for a more affordable live TV solution, especially millennials and families with young children.”

RiverTV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $16.99 per month with no term or contract. The app is available on all major streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and more. “The addition of these great new channels at no additional cost are RiverTV’s holiday season gift to its current subscribers, and all Canadians!” reads RiverTV’s release about the new channels.

Other channels in RiverTV’s catalogue include Global TV, CHCH, W Network, Adult Swim, Showcase, Slice, History, Teletoon, Treehouse, YTV Family, Family Jr, H2, Lifetime, Cottage Life, Makeful, MovieTime, Silver Screen, Smithsonian Channel, Cheddar, Drink TV, Law & Crime, Newsmax, Newsy, Real Vision and Revolt TV.

RiverTV offers cable-free live and on-demand TV. Unlike other IPTV options available in Canada, RiverTV is a streaming video subscription app similar to Netflix or Disney+.

Since the service is focused on live TV, it also includes the ability to pause and resume live television, start a show from the beginning if you happen to catch it a little late, and a section called ‘My TV’ that lets you save all of your favourite channels in one location.

Learn more about RiverTV or try out its free seven-day cable-free live TV subscription here.

Image credit: RiverTV

Source: RiverTV