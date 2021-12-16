MobileSyrup’s Holiday Gift Guide for smartphone accessories [2021 Edition]

The holiday season is the time of giving, and while big-ticket items like smartphones are undoubtedly being purchased by many, mobile accessories are just as essential. These accessories include wireless chargers, PopSockets, speakers, and more.

All of these items can go a long way in elevating someone’s experience with a new phone. We’ll take a look at some of the best mobile accessories on the market this holiday season.

JOBY GorillaPod 1K Tripod

Taking stable photos or videos can be made easier with a mobile tripod. Users can mount a DLSR camera or use the included smartphone mount for a mobile device. The Joby GorillaPod offers 360-degree panning when capturing a video and can be adjusted with a 90-degree tilt.

Thanks to the adjustable legs, users can fix the tripod on many surfaces or even turn it into a selfie stick. Even for casual photographers or those using a smartphone, photos and videos can easily be elevated thanks to the versatile use of a tripod.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $59

Apple MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger

Since Apple has begun supporting MagSafe wireless charging for the iPhone, having a Duo Wireless Charger is a no-brainer for those in the Apple ecosystem. Users can fast charge a compatible iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

Alternatively, the Duo can be used to charge a Qi-enabled device such as AirPods or other devices outside the Apple ecosystem. The MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger is compact and can fit in most setups or be taken on the go without any hassle.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $169

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Sticking with the theme of always having juice for your phone. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack ensures the user is within reach of more battery life. This batter pack can be securely attached to a MagSafe-compatible iPhone and provide battery power on the go.

The battery is powered by 2,920mAh and can provide fast wireless charging. It can fully charge an iPhone in roughly 2.5 hours. For an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple estimates that the total battery life of the device is increased by 40 percent with a fully charged MagSafe Battery Pack.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $119

PopSockets Universal Cell Phone Expanding Grip & Stand

PopSockets have become one of the ubiquitous mobile accessories. With a PopSocket, it’s much easier on the user’s hands and wrists to hold a larger smartphone comfortably while endlessly scrolling through TikTok.

They are easy to install on a case or directly onto the rear side of a phone. Once popped, the PopSocket can also be used as a stand when placed on a surface. It can be perfect for watching Netflix or taking a photo from a distance.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $14

Apple AirTag

Apple makes its way onto the list once again with its in-house tracker. The AirTag can be attached to everyday devices like keys, luggage, purses, and wallets. Using an iPhone or iPad, the user can keep track of the objects.

In the event they are misplaced or lost, Apple’s iOS ‘Find My’ app can be used to track them down. They are small enough to fit on several items and can be attached to an AirTag Loop to keep them secure. Plus, AirTags have an IP67 waterproof rating in case they, unfortunately, drop in water.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $39

Sony Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

While sticking with waterproof devices, a Bluetooth speaker can be a great mobile accessory, especially for the more outdoorsy folks. Even in the winter, Sony’s SRS-XB13 waterproof Bluetooth speaker can be a great companion when hiking, ice fishing, or setting up decorations with its included strap.

The SRS-XB13 supports stereo audio. It features enhanced perks like extra bass and a Sound Diffusion Processor to get the most of your music. Users also can gain 16 hours of battery life off a single charge.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $69

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

For the mobile gamer or cloud gaming enthusiast, the Razer Kishi controller is a must-buy. Razer supports both Android and iOS models with a design that can snuggly fit many contemporary phones.

The gamepad features an Xbox-inspired button layout with offset thumbsticks. Users will also find a traditional D-pad, shoulder buttons and trigger on the rear. It’s become a synonymous companion for Xbox Cloud Gaming as players can take many Xbox games on the go.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $74

Mist Screen Cleaner

We’ve all become more cautious of how dirty our phones can be, especially when travelling out of the house. With this in mind, a compact and efficient screen cleaner could make for a great stocking stuffer this year.

What’s nice about the Mist Screen Cleaner is its all-in-one design. Users will find an atomizer spray for cleaning the screen of a smartphone, laptop, etc. Built around its body is a microfibre cloth-like material, so cleaning off the screen once sprayed is streamlined.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $13

