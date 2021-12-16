Koodo’s Boxing Day smartphone deals are live now

Telus-owned Koodo has dropped its ‘Boxing Day’ smartphone deals, with discounts on several devices, including the latest Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 mini along with bonus Apple TV subscriptions.

Check out some notable smartphone deals below:

Apple

iPhone 12 64GB: $0 down, $30/mo financing — You save $256 over 24 months + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free

iPhone 11 64GB: $0 down, $20/mo financing — You save $219 over 24 months + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free

iPhone 13 mini 128GB: $20 down, $33/mo financing — You save $168 over 24 months + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: $774 down, $33/mo financing — You save $294 over 24 months + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free

iPhone SE 64GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $225 over 24 months + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free

Samsung

TCL

TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $430 over 24 months

TCL 20S 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $65 over 24 months

Motorola

Motorola One 5G Ace 128GB: $0 down, $10/mo financing — You save $325 over 24 months + Get a free Lenovo 300e 2nd-Gen Chromebook

Motorola G Power 64GB: $0 down, $6/mo financing — You save $171 over 24 months

Moto G Pure 32GB: $0 down, $7/mo financing — You save $52 over 24 months

Google

Google Pixel 6 128GB: $0 down, $26/mo financing — You save $276 over 24 months

Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB: $429 down, $33/mo financing — You save $109 over 24 months

A SIM card fee of $5 will be charged at the time of purchase for online orders.

It’s worth noting that Koodo has several ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ devices available at a discounted rate that arent mentioned in the list above. Find all of Koodo’s Boxing Day deals here.

Follow the links to check out Boxing Day deals from Shaw, Public Mobile, Virgin Plus, Chatr, Bell, Telus, Rogers and Fido.

