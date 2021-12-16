fbpx
Koodo’s Boxing Day smartphone deals are live now

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for free when you purchase a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S21

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Dec 16, 20212:17 PM EST
Telus-owned Koodo has dropped its ‘Boxing Day’ smartphone deals, with discounts on several devices, including the latest Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 mini along with bonus Apple TV subscriptions.

Check out some notable smartphone deals below:

Apple

  • iPhone 12 64GB: $0 down, $30/mo financing — You save $256 over 24 months + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free
  • iPhone 11 64GB: $0 down, $20/mo financing — You save $219 over 24 months + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free
  • iPhone 13 mini 128GB: $20 down, $33/mo financing — You save $168 over 24 months  + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free
  • iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: $774 down, $33/mo financing — You save $294 over 24 months + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free
  • iPhone SE 64GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $225 over 24 months + Get up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free

Samsung

TCL

Motorola

Google

A SIM card fee of $5 will be charged at the time of purchase for online orders.

It’s worth noting that Koodo has several ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ devices available at a discounted rate that arent mentioned in the list above. Find all of Koodo’s Boxing Day deals here.

Follow the links to check out Boxing Day deals from Shaw, Public Mobile, Virgin Plus, Chatr, Bell, Telus, Rogers and Fido.

Source: Koodo

