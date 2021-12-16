Here are Virgin Plus’ Boxing Day deals

Virgin Plus has revealed its list of deals ahead of ‘Boxing Day,’ including discounts on phones, tablets and free add-ons like YouTube Premium.
While the deals listed below are worthwhile, Virgin Plus’ website also emphasizes the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and other smartphones in the deal list, which aren’t actually discounted.
Also worth noting is that all orders are subject to a $50 one-time connection service fee, which can be avoided by shopping online.
Check out some notable deals from Virgin Plus’ Boxing Day sale below:
Apple
- iPhone 13 mini 128GB: $0 down, $27/mo financing — You save $332 over 24 months
- iPhone 12 64GB: $0 down, $30/mo financing — You save $260 over 24 months
- iPhone 11 64GB: $0 down, $20/mo financing — You save $200 over 24 months
- iPhone SE second-gen 64GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $228 over 24 months
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB: $0 down, $30/mo financing — You save $840 over 24 months
- Samsung A12 32GB: $0 down, $8.75/mo financing — You save $36 over 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $420 over 24 months + two months of YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $0 down, $25/mo financing — You save $800 over 24 months + four months of YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB: $160 down, $33.34/mo financing — You save $740 over 24 months + four months of YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: $640 down, $33.34/mo financing — You save $610 over 24 months + four months of YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB: $0 down, $20/mo financing — You save $720 over 24 months + two months of YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: $0 down, $8.75/mo financing — You save $106 over 24 months
Motorola
- Motorola G Power 64GB: $0 down, $6.45/mo financing — You save $138.20 over 24 months
- Motorola Moto G Fast 32GB: $0 down, $10/mo financing — You save $60 over 24 months
- Motorola One 5G Ace 128GB: $0 down, $10/mo financing — You save $360 over 24 months
- Moto E 32GB: $0 down, $5/mo financing — You save $50 over 24 months
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB: $379 down, $33.34/mo financing — You save $202 over 24 months
- Google Pixel 6 128GB: $0 down, $25/mo financing — You save $336 over 24 months
TCL
- TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $484 over 24 months
- TCL 20S 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $100 over 24 months
- TCL 10 Pro 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $340 over 24 months
- Find all Virgin Plus Black Friday deals here and follow the links to find Fido, Rogers, Telus, Bell and Chatr’s Boxing Day promotional offers.
- Source: Virgin Plus