Google’s holiday offers include deals on several Nest smart home devices

If you’re looking to expand your smart home setup and are already firmly entrenched in Google’s ecosystem, the tech giant is offering several pretty great deals for the holidays.

For example, a standout is the wired Nest Doorbell being on sale for $199 ($100 off) or the cost of the 2nd-gen Nest Hub dropping to $69.99 (save $60).

Below are all of the deals Google is currently offering on its smart home devices:

Nest Cam: $199.99 (save $40)

Nest Cam (2-pack): $379.99 (save $60)

Nest Cam (3-pack): $569.99 (Save $70)

Nest Cam With Floodlight: $319.99 (save $60)

Nest Doorbell (Wired): $199.99 (save $60)

Nest Doorbell (Battery): $169.99 (save $70)

2nd-gen Nest Hub: $69.99 (save $60)

Nest Hub Max: $199.99 (save $100)

Chromecast with Google TV: $59.99 (save $10)

Nest mini: $34 (save $35)

The tech giant is also offering discounts on several smart home monitoring packages that include several devices for a reduced cost. For the full list of all of Google holiday sale devices, follow this link.

