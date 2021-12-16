Get an extra $150 trade-in credit towards Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition with device trade-in

If you’re considering picking up Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition this holiday season and have an older smartphone laying around that you don’t use anymore, this is a pretty good deal.

If you purchase a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition — Samsung’s highly colour customizable version of the foldable — you can currently get an additional $150 in trade-in value on your old smartphone. The Bespoke Edition is also already $220 off, bringing its price down to at least $1,179.99 (regularly $1,399.99). The price will get even lower depending on the trade-in value of your smartphone. It’s also worth noting that the standard Z Flip 3 is on sale for $260 off, bringing the cost down to $999.

Along with the smartphone, you also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and one year of Samsung Care+. You can find the offer at this link.

This deal expires on December 31st. For all of Samsung’s early ‘Boxing Week’ sales, follow this link.

