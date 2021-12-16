Freedom Mobile’s Boxing Day promotion discounts the latest Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13

Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile’s Boxing Day deals are live now with solid discounts on Smartphones, Watches, tablets and data plans.

Below you’ll find some notable phone deals, plus a list of Boxing Day plans on offer.

Apple

Samsung

Google

Pixel 6 128GB: $0 down, $20/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $408 over 24 months

Pixel 6 Pro 128GB: $0 down, $35/mo financing with TradeUp — You save $480 over 24 months

Motorola

Plans

Big Gig Unlimited

$50/mo 20GB with unlimited Talk, Text and 1GB Nationwide data

$60/mo 20GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 1GB Nationwide Data

$75/mo 25GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data

$80/mo 30GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data

$85/mo 40GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data

Big Gig Unlimited Canada/US

$85/mo 30GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 3GB Nationwide + U.S. Data

$115/mo 50GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB Nationwide + U.S. Data

