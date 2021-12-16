Chatr is offering 2GB of free monthly data as part of its holiday deals

Chatr Mobile is offering free data as part of its holiday promotion.

New users who activate a service will get 2GB of free data, every month, for six months.

The offer is only available on select talk, text, and data plans. The offer expires on December 23rd.

Selected plans that also offer unlimited talk across the U.S and Canada include:

$70 a month, with 20 GB of data at 3G speed

$60 a month, with 15 GB of data

$55 a month, with 10 GB of data

Selected plans that also offer unlimited Canada wide talk include:

$50 a month, with 10 GB of data at 3G speed

$40 a month, with 4.5 GB of data

$35 a month, with 2GB of data

All plans will automatically include an extra 500 MB of data if customers sign up for auto-pay.

Image credit: Chatr

Source: Chatr