Uber customers can now earn Aeroplan points

Aeroplan members in Canada can now link their accounts with Uber Eats and Uber rides to earn extra points.

One point will be earned for every dollar spent on Uber Eats on orders more than $25. One point will also be added for every dollar spent on Uber rides associated with the airport in Canada and the U.S. Customers can earn two Aeroplan points for every dollar spent on premium airport rides.

As an added bonus, every time an Aeroplan member takes 10 rides with the ridesharing service, they’ll be awarded a $20 flight credit with Air Canada.

New Uber users will earn even more. Their first order on Uber Eats will see them earning an earning 1,000 Aeroplan points on their first order. Their first ride will also earn 1,000 points.

This announcement is an extension of the companies’ previous work. Aeroplan credit card users received a free membership to Uber Pass. This gave them free delivery on food and grocery orders, discounts on rides, and other benefits.

Here’s how to link the two accounts:

1. Open the menu section on the Uber or Uber Eats app

2. Click settings and select Aeroplan under the rewards section. Click lick account and log in with your Aeroplan details.

Uber is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: Aeroplan