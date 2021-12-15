Scotiabank enters partnership with global tech platform Intuit to share customer information

Scotiabank and Intuit are working together to give the banking giant’s customers the option of sharing their information in a confidential and easy way.

Intuit is the company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, applications that are connected to personal finances. Customers who are connected to both Scotiabank and Intuit will be able to transfer data between the two in a secure manner.

Scotiabank will use Application Programming Interface, a secure connection between computers, to send financial information to Intuit programs. This will only be done after customer consent is obtained.

“Our customers are looking to simplify their business processes, and we are committed to building the digital tools needed to help them focus on operating their business in a seamless and optimized way,” Jason Charlebois, senior vice president of small business at Scotiabank, said in a statement.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: Scotiabank