Whats coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in January 2022

In January 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including the Snowpiercer season 3, Ozark season 4, Royal Treatment and Mother/Android.
Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in January:
Coming Soon
- All of Us Are Dead — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- I Am Georgina — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — Netflix Series (India)
January 1st
- Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — Netflix Film (Nigeria)
- The Hook Up Plan: season 3 — Netflix Series (France)
- 1BR
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- Argo
- Contagion
- Countdown
- Masha’s Tales : season 1
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- Norm of the North
- Pacific Rim
- Saw III
- Saw VI
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Ghost Writer
- Waiting…
- Why Did I Get Married
January 2nd
- American Sniper
- The Campaign
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Exit Wounds
- Gangster Squad
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 13
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: season 13
January 4th
- Action Pack — Netflix Family
January 5th
- Bad Boys for Life
- Four to Dinner — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Rebelde — Netflix Series (Mexico)
January 6th
- The Club: Part 2 — Netflix Series (Turkey)
- The Wasteland — Netflix Film (Spain)
January 7th
- Hype House — Netflix Series
- Johnny Test: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Mother/Android — Netflix FIlm
January 10th
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Undercover: season 3 — Netflix Series (Belgium)
January 11th
- Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France)
January 12nd
- How I Feel in Love with a Gangster — Netflix Film (Poland)
January 13th
- Brazen — Netflix Film
- Chosen — Netflix Series (Denmark)
- The Journalist — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Photocopier — Netflix Film (Indonesia)
January 14th
- After Life: season 3 — Netflix Series (U.K)
- Archive 81 — Netflix Series
- Blippi: Adventures
- Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hubt
- The House — Netflix Seiries
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – Netflix Family
- This Is Not a Comedy — Netflix Film (Mexico)
January 16th
- Blow
- Deadly Class: season 1
- Dennis the Menace
- Prisoners
- Set It Off
January 17th
- After We Fell
- Playing with Fire
January 18th
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble — Netflix Family
January 19th
- El marginal: season 4 — Netflix Series (Argentina)
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico — Netflix Documentary (Mexico)
- Juanpis González – The Series — Netflix Series (Columbia)
- Midnight in the Switchgrass
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — Netflix Documentary
- Too Hot to Handle: season 3 — Netflix Series
January 20th
- Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream — Netflix Documentary (Singapore)
- The Royal Treatment — Netflix Film
January 21st
- Munich – The Edge of War — Netflix Film
- My Father’s Violin — Netflix Film
- Ozark: season 4, part 1 — Netflix Series
- Summer Heat — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- That Girl Lay Lay — Netflix Family
January 24th
Three Songs for Benazir
January 25th
- Ada Twist, Scientist: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — Netflix Documentary
- Snowpiercer: season 3 — Netflix Series (new episode weekly)
January 27th
- Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — Netflix Series (Italy)
- Wentworth: season 8
January 28th
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness — Netflix Family
- Every Breath You Take
- Feria: The Darkest Light — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — Netflix Series
- Home Team — Netflix Film
- In From the Cold — Netflix Series
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — Netflix Series
January 31st
- Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving Netflix in January
- Mean Girls (January 1st)
- Meet the Fockers (January 6th)
- Meet the Parents (January 6th)
- It Chapter Two (January 10th)
- Top Gun (January 15th)
- My Little Pony: Friendship in Magic: seasons 1-8 (January 31st)
- Parks and Recreation: seasons 1-7 (January 31st)