The gaming monitor that looks as good as the games it displays

I consider myself a minimalist. I prefer to have as few items in my home as possible. And the same goes for my desk. If I could get away with having just a monitor, mouse, and keyboard, I would. But that’s not possible.

Or is it?

The Huawei MateView GT monitor is about to change the game with its impressive slate of features:

34-inch curved display

3440×1440 ultrawide resolution

165Hz refresh rate

4000:1 contrast ratio

Built-in soundbar

Microphones with noise-cancelling functionality

The immersion conversion

This is a gaming monitor that offers cinematic-quality visuals and audio in a single piece of hardware.

Anyone who has used an ultrawide display can back me up when I say it provides the most immersive experience for PC gaming. And the Mateview GT’s 21:9 curved display brings you even deeper into the action.

I’m about to throw out a few numbers, which will mean a lot to monitor enthusiasts, but very little to everyone else. Stick with me. The monitor features a 4000:1 contrast ratio and a 90% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

A wide colour gamut and dynamic range mean that you’re getting more contrast between the brightest and darkest points. The VA panel displays deep shadows and bright highlights with ease.

Add the fact that the monitor can display more than 1 billion colours, and you’ve got one of the most striking displays on the market. I wouldn’t recommend adjusting your brightness high enough to warrant this term, but the visuals on the MateView are eye-popping.

You don’t need to conform to perform

What would a gaming monitor be without wicked fast performance?

The MateView GT has a refresh rate of 165Hz. If your PC can handle it, you’ll be running games at 3440×1440 resolution at 165 frames per second. I personally can’t notice the difference above 90, but to describe that performance as buttery smooth would be an understatement.

1440p is currently the sweet spot for high-end gaming. The introduction of ray tracing has led to improvements in lighting, but it has also made games far more demanding. A monitor that can deliver 165Hz performance in an ultrawide resolution is nearly unheard of.

Oh, and don’t forget that it also features AMD Freesync technology to eliminate screen tearing.

And that’s just where the MateView GT’s innovations begin.

The MateView GT is designed with a built-in soundbar and microphones with noise-cancelling functionality. This all-in-one design is the first of its kind. Monitors that have built-in speakers usually offer the cheapest drivers possible. They’re designed to have external speakers plugged into them. At best, they’ll have small, front-facing speakers that put out tinny sounding audio.

Huawei’s monitor was designed from its inception to provide an engaging auditory experience.

The light of my life

If the dual-driver stereo soundbar isn’t enough to impress, the RGB lighting might be. The multi-colour FX LED light has eight different lighting modes that are intelligently matched to the audio being delivered.

And all of this is beautifully incorporated into the monitor’s stand. I can’t be the only one who appreciates a good monitor stand, right?

The integrated audio design means that you won’t have cables to manage. In fact, the soundbar elegantly hides the base of the monitor stand.

It also hides two microphones for incoming audio. These far-field dual microphones feature intelligent noise cancellation to keep your voice clear at all times. You’ll not only hear the game; you’ll be able to communicate with your team without a distracting mic in your face.

Built for gaming

If it wasn’t clear already, the MateView GT is an excellent gaming monitor. The designers at Huawei have taken the time to understand the needs of players, going so far as to add optional on-screen crosshairs. It’s touches like these that separate a good monitor from a great one. And the MateView GT is a great monitor.

Most people don’t need a monitor that has 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Honestly, your computer probably can’t handle it. The MateView GT finds the sweet spot at 3440×1440, delivering excellent performance that your PC can actually output.

And I haven’t even mentioned the best part: the price.

The Huawei MateView GT can be bought for $749 at Canadian tech retailers.

If you’re ready to take on your fellow Spartans this holiday season, the MateView GT should be at the top of your list for PC purchases.

Sponsored by Huawei

MobileSyrup utilizes sponsored posts to help fund the journalism provided on this website. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.