Get up to $200 in Google credits with purchase of Samsung Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3

Samsung and Google have teamed once again for another holiday deal.

When you purchase a Galaxy foldable, you’ll now get a free Google Play Credit, as outlined below:

Receive a $200 Google Play Credit when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3

To qualify for the promotion, you need to purchase one of the above devices between now and December 31st.

According to Samsung, this is how you redeem your Google Play Credits.

Complete purchase of the eligible Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 5G Series at a participating authorized Canadian carrier or retailer by December 31, 2021. Begin online process by going to galaxyupgrade.ca to begin the trade-in process for your eligible old device. Complete online form with all of the required information including proof of purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 5G Series by December 31, 2021. If your non-Android device meets the trade-in requirements, you will be sent a pre-paid waybill by email. Receive your credit. Ship your old eligible trade-in product within 14 calendar days of receiving your waybill.

As for the Google Play Credits, we have extended the date so consumers can redeem up until January 20th, 2022 for any purchases that they made on samsung.com or in retail/carrier.

It’s worth noting that this is offer is extending the previous promotion that only ended a few days ago and is now only available with Samsung’s 2021 foldables.

Update: 12/15/2021: Full detailed list on how to redeem your Google Play credits.