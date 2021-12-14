Scene+ launches in Canada, adding perks for travel, shopping and more

Cineplex and Scotiabank have officially rolled out Scene+, their expansion to the Scene loyalty rewards program, in Canada.

Existing Scene members and eligible Scotiabank Scene cardholders will automatically be upgraded to Scene+ at no cost. Existing points balances will also carry over. Under the new branding, members will still be able to earn and claim points on movies, entertainment and dining, with new benefits for travel, shopping and banking.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of what that means:

Banking — Scotiabank Scene+ members can earn points for purchases on eight eligible Scotiabank credit and debit cards, including Scotiabank American Express Gold and Scotia Passport Visa Infinite credit card. These members can also redeem points for an account credit on eligible Scotiabank debit and credit cards.

Scene+ Rakuten — You can link your Rakuten.ca account to Scene+ to get access to exclusive offers and the ability to earn Scene+ points instead of Rakuten “cash back.” Hundreds of online retailers are eligible, including Indigo, Sephora, Gap and Sport Chek. Scene+ members can also earn up to 20 percent more cash back in points with exclusive offers

Scene+ Travel — Powered by Expedia, Scene+ members will be able to book their trip through Scene+ Travel. You can earn 3 points for every $1 when you purchase or redeem points on hotel and car rentals. Full or partial points can also be redeemed through Scene+ Travel towards bookings of flights

Shopping — You can redeem points for products at Apple and Best Buy, or for gift cards from 60+ retailers, including Amazon, PlayStation, American Eagle Outfitters, Canadian Tire, Footlocker, Indigo and Pet Smart.

ard Scotiabank Scene+ members can also redeem points for an account credit on eligible Scotiabank debit and credit cards.

The Scene mobile app has also been rebranded and redesigned under the ‘Scene+’ banner. You can download that for free on Android and iOS.

Source: Scotiabank