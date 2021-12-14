Netflix is working on a live-action Mega Man movie

Do we really need another video game movie? Apparently, Netflix thinks we do, as the streaming giant is working on a live-action Mega Man movie.

According to The Verge, the Mega Man movie started production back in 2015 at Chernin Entertainment. Then in 2018, Capcom officially announced the film is a live-action movie written by and directed by Henry Joost and Rel Schulman (Catfish). However, now Netflix has picked up the movie, according to an announcement from Joost and Schulman on the Supermarché company website.

“Features in the works include: an adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing,” reads the site.

It’s currently unclear how far the movie is in development, but according to IGN, it’s early in development.

