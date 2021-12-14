iPhone 14 will reportedly sport 48-megapixel shooter with 8K recording

Apple’s iPhone 14 seems like it’s poised to get a major camera update with the addition of 8K video recording.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously made several predictions about the upcoming smartphone and a 48-megapixel camera was among them. Now, a new report from Jeff Pu, another industry analyst that works with the Asia Customer Supply Chain, echoes Kuo’s report.

According to 9to5Mac, Pu doesn’t have the best track record regarding Apple device leaks, but given this information matches Kuo’s report, it seems more believable.

However, it’s worth noting that a 48-megapixel camera doesn’t always mean 48-megapixel output resolution for photographs. The 48-megapixel sensor will likely produce 12-megapixel shots through a technique called pixel binning. Android smartphones like the Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 series both utilize this method, which allows smartphones cameras to capture more light when taking photos by combining smaller pixels into bigger pixels.

Like Samsung’s devices, the iPhone 14 might be able to capture pictures with the full 48-megapixels, offering significant detail and making it easier to print pictures and crop them, or it will be able to capture 12-megapixel images that look better in low-light.

Source: 9to5Mac