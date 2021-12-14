Here’s how you can claim a free seven-day trial to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo is currently offering a free seven-day trial of its Nintendo Switch Online membership, which gives you access to cloud data saving, classic NES titles and online multiplayer support.

It’s worth noting that users that already have an active ‘Individual’ or ‘Family Membership’ will not be able to claim the free trial and those eligible to claim the trial will see their accounts automatically transition to a monthly membership at the end of the trial period.

To claim the free trial, head to Nintendo’s promotion page and log in with your credentials or create a new account.

Click on the ‘Redeem’ button, as seen in the image below and you’ll receive a code for the seven-day free trial.

Save the code and grab your Nintendo Switch. Head to the eShop from your Switch and select the ‘Enter Code’ option. Enter the code and you’re good to go.

It’s worth noting that this offer is available till 30th January, 2022, so you still have a lot of time to claim the free trial.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo