Apple’s $4.99 Apple Music Voice Plan is available now

Apple released its latest iOS 15.2 update, which includes new safety features, App Privacy Reports, and most importantly, Apple Music’s new $4.99 Voice Plan.

While the new plan is more pocket-friendly, it limits users to access Apple Music through Siri only.

“Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats in a release from back in October, when the plan was unveiled. “With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world.”

This new subscription works with all Apple devices that can use Siri, but since it’s a voice-only plan, it’s especially beneficial for people who just have a HomePod or HomePod mini.

To access the new Apple Music Voice Plan, simply say “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,” on any compatible device or by signing up through the Apple Music app.

You can try out the new plan, as Apple is offering a one-time free seven-day trial for all new subscribers.

Image credit: Apple