Get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with a 4th-gen Echo

Amazon is giving away six months of Amazon Music Unlimited when you purchase a 4th-gen Echo.

The smart home device costs $79.99, and Amazon Music Unlimited is available for $7.99 for Prime account members and $9.99 for those that don’t subscribe.

This deal is only available for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers. Additionally, the subscription features auto-renew, so you’ll have to turn it off if you don’t want to pay for the service when the free six months is over.

There’s also the option to get a free Sengled Smart Bulb instead of Amazon Music Unlimited, for the same $79.99 cost.

An Amazon Echo can use Alexa to control smart home devices, control music, ask questions, check the weather and more. And if you’d like to know more about Amazon Music Unlimted and how it compares to other music streaming apps, check out Brad Bennett’s streaming service comparison.

Source: RedFlagDeals