Koodo, Virgin Plus, Fido and Freedom Mobile offer 15-20GB plans at discounted rate at Walmart

Walmart is offering a pretty fantastic bring your own phone plan for Koodo, Virgin Plus, Fido and Freedom Mobile.
The promotion offers $10 off for the first 15 months and new activations or upgrades on plans $55+. This means you’ll get $45 for 15GB with Koodo, Virgin Plus and Fido, and then $40 for 20GB for 15 months. This plan is not available for Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
According to RedFlagDeals user ‘NavieM’, this deal is for new activations or upgrades on plans higher than $55 or higher.
What’s included (Koodo/Virgin/Fido):
- Unlimited Canada-wide talk
- Unlimited international text messages
- 15GB data
- Caller ID
- Voicemail
- 1000 international minutes to select countries
$50 connection fee credit ** New activations only **Bring your own phone only
What’s included (Freedom):
- Unlimited Canada-wide talk
- Unlimited international text messages
- 20 GB Data (Fast LTE) 1GB Nationwide Data
- Caller ID
- Voicemail
- $45 connection fee credit ** New activations only **Bring your own phone only
- $50 Walmart giftcard on plans $30+
Freedom plan is $55/month for 20GB – $5 off for automatic payments – $10 off for 15 months
Source: RedFlagDeals (NavieM), Via: iPhoneinCanada