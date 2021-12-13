If you’re a Public Mobile user, check your messages

Public Mobile’s holiday promotion that we talked about a few days ago seems to be in full swing.

The promotion, which offers 2GB of free data along with 500 minutes of international calling required you to reply with a ‘YES’ to a Public Mobile text messages.

Now, according to RedFlagDeals user ‘Dailen,’ users have started receiving the text messages.

The offer is available for new and existing customers. If you are an existing customer, expect to receive a text message from Public Mobile, similar to the one in the image above before December 31st. Reply with a ‘YES’ to the message and the promotions will be automatically applied to your account.

If you’re a new customer, activate a Public Mobile SIM card before December 31st, and the promotions will be automatically added to your account.

Learn more about the promotion and how to get started here.

Source: Public Mobile Via: RedFlagDeals