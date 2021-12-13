Google finally rolling out Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro December security patch

Google’s December security patch is finally rolling out to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, according to 9to5Google and Reddit.

The update was delayed more than a week, but it’s here now and comes with 80 bug fixes and much-needed improvements.

Some of the standouts of this update include improved fingerprint sensor stability and performance, fixes for screen flickering, and full 23W wireless charging from the Pixel Stand 2.

Further, there are also some specific camera updates included as well.

General image quality improvements in camera preview / capture

General improvements for camera stability and performance

General improvements for auto-focus response in certain capture modes

General improvements for color consistency in viewfinder preview

Fix for issue causing blank viewfinder preview in certain conditions

You can check out the full list of fixes, here.

The patch also fixes several security vulnerabilities that ranged from moderate to high. To download the update head to ‘Settings’ > ‘System’ > ‘System update.’

It’s worth mentioning that I haven’t received the update on my Pixel 6 Pro and many others on Reddit are also waiting for the patch, so it seems as the update hasn’t hit everyone. Hopefully, it won’t take too much longer.

Source: Google (2), Via: 9to5Google