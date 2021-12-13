Amazon offering $10 in credits with the purchase of a $100 Apple gift card

Amazon Canada is currently offering $10 in Amazon credits with the purchase of a $100 Apple gift card.

While not a great deal right off the bat, you might want to consider it if you’re already purchasing gift cards as Christmas or New Year presents.

Head to Amazon Canada’s website and purchase at least a $100 Apple gift card, then use the promotion code ‘APPLEDEC’ at checkout to get a $10 Amazon Canada credit.

Amazon doesn’t specify till when the deal is active, though it does specify that the $10 rebate is available for a limited time only.

Check out Amazon’s website to get this deal.

Source: Amazon