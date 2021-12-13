Ecobee’s Boxing Day sale discount its SmartCamera and more

Toronto-based Ecobee has gone live with its ‘Boxing Day’ deals, with discounts on its Smart Thermostat, Smart Camera and Ecobee Lite.

Check out the deals below:

ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control: $269.99 (regularly $329.99)

ecobee SmartCamera with voice control: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

ecobee3 lite: $189.99 (regularly $219.99)

These deals are available on Ecobee’s website starting today and are expected to end on January 4th, 2022.

The same deals will also be available on Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowes, starting 16th December 2021 and are expected to end on 31st December 2021.