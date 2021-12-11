Leaked images show off Samsung’s budget Galaxy Tab A8

More images of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 have leaked, this time courtesy of WinFuture (via Android Police).

This leak features a series of marketing pictures that give us a good look at the budget tablet from all sides and in three colours, including a dark grey, a light grey/white/silver and a pink colour.

The Tab A8 will reportedly sport a 1920 x 1200 pixel 10.5-inch LCD screen running at 60Hz with slim bezels. The top edge of the tablet appears to have the power and volume buttons and a microphone, while the bottom edge features an expansion slot. The two sides have speakers and the left edge has another microphone. The right side sports a USB-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the Tab A8 has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a lone 8-megapixel rear camera. There’s also no rear flash.

As for the internals, leaks suggest it will have an octa-core Unisoc Tiger T618 chip — Android Police calls it “low-midrange,” so it likely won’t blow anyone’s mind with performance. Additionally, the A8 will offer 4GB of RAM and 32, 64 or 128GB storage options. The tablet will have a 7,040mAh battery with up to 15W fast charging. However, it’s unclear if Samsung will include a charger in the box.

Finally, the Tab A8 will likely start at around €240 (about $345.68 CAD) for the Wi-Fi model with 32GB of storage.

Source: WinFuture Via: Android Police