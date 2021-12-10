The Source’s Early Boxing Day flyer is live now

The Source’s Early Boxing Day flyer is live on the website, marking solid discounts on all things tech, including headphones, peripherals, laptops, video games and more.

All products mentioned in the list below come with free shipping, though you can reserve them and pick them up in-store.

Find some notable deals from The Source’s Early Boxing Day sale below:

Fitbit Sense Soft Gold Stainless Steel with Lunar White Band: $259.99 (regularly $399.99)

Skullcandy Dime True In-Ear Wireless Earbuds – True Black: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: Available for $379.99

ASUS X415JA-TS31-CB 14-inch Notebook with Intel i3-1005G1, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics & Windows 10 Home: $499.99 (regularly $599.99)

Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X & Xbox One: Available for $79.99

Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition: Available for $79.99

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Blood Moon Ganon: $59.99 (regularly $69.99)

Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch: Available for $79.99

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset for PS4 Pro & PS4 – Black & Blue: $44.99 (regularly $54.99)

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse – Black: $129.99 (regularly $199.99)

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – Triple Black: $279.99 (regularly $349.99)

Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds – Baltic Blue: $189.99 (regularly $235.99)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – White Smoke: Available for $379.99

JBL Endurance Peak II Waterproof True Wireless In-Ear – Black: $89.99 (regularly $149.99)

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones – True Black: $99.99 (regularly $149.99)

Jabra Elite Active 75t Truly Wireless In-Ear Earbuds with ANC – Navy: $169.99 (regularly $239.99)

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Black: $349.99 (regularly $499.99)

Sony WH-CH700N Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black: $99.99 (regularly $159.99)

HP ENVY 13-ba1001ca 13.3-inch Laptop with Intel Evo i5-1135G7, 512B SSD, 32GB Optane, 8GB RAM & Windows 10 Home: $999.99 (regularly $1,249.99)

ASUS M515 M515DA-RS71-CB 15.6-inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 3700U, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Radeon RX Vega 10 & Windows 10 Home: Available for $699.99

Acer Aspire A515-54-56ZL 15.6-inch Laptop with Intel i5-10210U, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM & Windows 10 Home – Silver: $679.99 (regularly $699.99)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (2021) SM-T220NZAAXAC 8.7” Tablet with 2.3GHz 8-Core Processor, 32GB of Storage – Dark Grey: Available for $149.99

Logitech C920S HD Pro Webcam: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse – Black: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Canon PIXMA TS3420 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer – Black: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case: $289.99 (regularly $329.99)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $109.99 (regularly $119.99)

Apple 45W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter for MacBook Air – White: $89.99 (regularly $96.99)

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids – Blue & Astro Green: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Activity Tracker with Black Band: $89.99 (regularly $129.99)

Fitbit Luxe Activity Tracker – Black with Graphite Stainless Steel: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch – Special Edition – Copper Rose with Navy and Pink Woven Band: $169.99 (regularly $249.99)

Fitbit Charge 5 Activity Tracker – Black/Graphic – S/L: $169.99 (regularly $229.99)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch – Aluminum with Black Band: $229.99 (regularly $299.99)

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale – White: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Garmin Lily Classic Leather Heart Rate Smartwatch & Fitness Tracker with Alerts – White: $259.99 (regularly $329.99)

Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch Tactical Edition with Solar Charging – Moss: $434.99 (regularly $629.99)

JBL Clip 4 – Ultra-portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – Black: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)

Bose Portable Home Speaker – Luxe Silver: Available for $499.99

Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Portable Wireless Speaker – Black: $69.99 (regularly $79.99)

LG UP77 43-inch 4K HDR UHD Smart TV: $569.99 (regularly $649.99)

Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV – White: $59.99 (regularly $69.99)

JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – Black: $299.99 (regularly $499.99)

Amazon Blink Outdoor 1080p Wireless Weather-resistant HD Security Camera – Black: $74.99 (regularly $129.99)

Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation – Chalk: $34.99 (regularly $69.99)

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen – Smart Home Device with Google Assistant – Mist Blue: $69.99 (regularly $129.99)

Bright Wi-Fi Single CCT Smart Bulbs and Plug Kit: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)

Globe Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Camera: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

D-Link DIR-X5460 AX5400 Dual Bands Wi-Fi 6 Router: $229.99 (regularly $329.99)

D-Link AC1200 Mesh Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender: Available for $49.99

TP-LINK Archer AX20 Wireless AX1800 Dual-Band Gigabit Router: Available for $99.99

Several other products not mentioned in the list above, including gaming laptops, smart home gadgets, speakers and TVs are on sale. Find them all here.

It’s worth noting that this batch of sales runs from December 9th to Wednesday, December 15th.

