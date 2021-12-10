Surprising pretty much no one, OnePlus pulls its OxygenOS 12 update

It’s become too common for OnePlus’ public updates to feel like betas, and unsurprisingly, the company has once again been forced to suspend its OxygenOS 12 update’s release until it can fix several issues.

At this point, it feels like every second beta and a few stable releases a year, are pulled back within the first week — even after that, I still find OnePlus to be exceptionally buggy compared to Google Pixel devices and especially Apple’s iPhone. The situation has gotten so bad that I struggle to find a reason to recommend OnePlus’ smartphones to anyone because I’m concerned the person in question will encounter a frustrating bug.

Overall, the move to Android 12 and from OnePlus’ software to ColorOS has proved too much for the company. In one of the posts on OnePlus’ official forums regarding the update, people are outraged over the new look and feel of the OS and the sheer amount of bugs within it. While I have yet to swap back over to the OnePlus 9 Pro as a daily driver, I managed to download the update and I’ve been running the beta since it launched.

Though I have yet to encounter significant bugs, I’m disappointed with the weird implementation of ColorOS. It feels like a reskinned update stuck between ColorOS 11 and 12. It also steps back some aspects of OnePlus’ design that it released last summer, which I find a little disappointing since, at that time, I thought OnePlus was in a good place to step up as a significant player in the smartphone space.

Since then, the company has rolled back some of my favourite parts of the update on its own, but the ColorOS rebuild is even worse. At this point, if OnePlus and Oppo are going to run the same version of Android, why try to rebrand it as OxygenOS at all? When the two companies publically announced that they planned to merge, one of the key goals was to provide OnePlus users with faster and more stable updates. So far, the opposite has occurred, and I’m hesitant to believe that OnePlus running its own tweaked version of ColorOS is the right move.

I still really like the OnePlus 9 Pro, and in particular, its camera systems and hardware quality, but my trust in the brand has been beaten down over the years as its software never appears to get better — just buggier in different ways.

Via: Android Police