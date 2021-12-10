Ryan Reynolds brings back holiday sweater campaign for SickKids

Canada’s Ryan Reynolds is launching another holiday campaign for The Hospital for Sick Children, in Toronto, Ontario.

He’s baaaack… 🥰 Our beloved @VancityReynolds returns in his “aesthetically challenged” holiday sweater & this time, there’s matching scrubs for the staff @SickKidsNews, too. 💙 Thank you Ryan! pic.twitter.com/lZKEENjg9o — SickKids Foundation (@sickkids) December 9, 2021

This year there are scrubs that match Reynolds’ signature ugly sweater. 5,000 staff members will receive replica t-shirts and patients will also be given ugly-sweater-themed blankets.

If you donate before midnight on December 24th, Samsung Canada will match all donations up to $100,000.

Image credit: @sickkids

Source: CTV News