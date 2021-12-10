fbpx
Ryan Reynolds brings back holiday sweater campaign for SickKids

This year Samsung will match up to $100,000 of donations

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 10, 20214:26 PM EST
Canada’s Ryan Reynolds is launching another holiday campaign for The Hospital for Sick Children, in Toronto, Ontario.

This year there are scrubs that match Reynolds’ signature ugly sweater. 5,000 staff members will receive replica t-shirts and patients will also be given ugly-sweater-themed blankets.

If you donate before midnight on December 24th, Samsung Canada will match all donations up to $100,000.

Image credit: @sickkids

Source: CTV News

