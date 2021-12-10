Cybertruck may ship with real mirrors and one giant windshield wiper

New photos and a video of Tesla’s Cybertruck have leaked, giving us a glimpse at close to production Cybertruck.

Most notably, the electric vehicle (EV) is rocking one massive windshield wiper on the driver’s side and the truck appears to include side mirrors, features that were absent from earlier designs. Other than those additions, the design looks very similar to the original vision for the futuristic-looking truck.

now that’s a windshield wiper pic.twitter.com/LpEo3hj388 — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) December 10, 2021

I’m sure Cybertruck enthusiasts will spot more changes than I’m able to uncover, so I’ve listed a few other tweets related to the reveal and the source YouTube video below.

Nice size comparison to the S. pic.twitter.com/rc6YrNzDGo — Pete dreams in FSD (@kylaschwaberow) December 10, 2021

Image credit: Chile Al100 (YouTube)

Source: Chile Al100 (YouTube)