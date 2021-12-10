Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in January

Nintendo already confirmed that N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie is making its way to the ‘Expansion Pack’ tier of its Switch Online service, but the game now has a January release window.

Always a pleasure to work with our good friends at Nintendo, I’m a big fan of #NintendoSwitchOnline and it’s really important to preserve classic games for future generations to play. Banjo and other @RareLtd classics also available on @XboxGamePass and as part of #RareReplay 🎮 https://t.co/RV0Gx0fbhh — Craig Duncan (@Gamerboss) December 10, 2021

Rare studio head Craig Duncan retweeted Nintendo’s announcement regarding the news, stating that it’s “always a pleasure to work with our good friends at Nintendo.”

Once one of Nintendo’s most celebrated 2nd-party developers, Rare was purchased by Microsoft back in 2002. This also isn’t the first Nintendo and Rare have collaborated on a project. For example, Banjo and Kazooie were added as an additional fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate back in 2019.

Nintendo recently added Paper Mario 64 to Switch Online’s Expansion Pack tier. The Expansion Pack has been heavily criticized for featuring shoddy emulation across both its Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. Players have cited issues like delayed on-screen responses to button presses and weird graphical glitches. Nintendo has yet to address these issues.

An individual Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription costs $63.99 for 12 months, while a Family Membership costs $99.99 for 12 months.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: @NintendoUK