AWS outage causing problems with Snapchat, Facebook Messenger and more

This is the second AWS outage this week

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Dec 10, 20219:53 AM EST
Amazon Shutterstock

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is suffering from issues once again, leading to several popular online services going down or otherwise being unavailable.

This marks the second time this week that AWS has caused issues for online platforms. This time around, the outage has impacted Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and more.

9to5Mac notes that AWS is currently working on the problem and expects it to be resolved shortly.

Facebook Messenger outages via Downdetector

If you find yourself having issues accessing online services, sending messages, or with other problems, there’s a good chance this is why.

Source: Downdetector Via: 9to5Mac

 

