Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss unveil ‘The Matrix Awakens’ experience

Following a tease earlier this week, Canadian actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss appeared at The Game Awards to formally unveil The Matrix Awakens.

Now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, it’s a Matrix gaming experience that features highly photorealistic visuals produced entirely within Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. In it, Reeves and Moss reprise their respective Matrix roles of Neo and Trinity. The clip that we got showed Neo and Trinity shooting at enemies while driving.

Explore the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with #UE5. Download ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ for free on @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X/S: https://t.co/1FyMhfnQEq pic.twitter.com/wfylo5Kt2f — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) December 10, 2021

While it’s not intended to be an actual full game for new-gen console owners to play, it does showcase the graphical potential of the Fortnite maker’s engine.

The Matrix Awakens was unveiled alongside a new look at The Matrix Resurrections, which releases exclusively in Canadian theatres on December 22nd. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/thegameawards/status/1469155416894365705