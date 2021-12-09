Nintendo’s The Game Awards sale offers up to 30 percent off big Switch games

To coincide with The Game Awards on December 9th, Nintendo has kicked off a ‘Winner & Nominees’ sale on the eShop.
From the 9th to the 15th, you can save up to 30 percent on digital Switch games, including:
- Doom Eternal — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition — $27.29 (regularly $54.99)
- The Forgotten City — Cloud Version — $31.19 (regularly $39.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Monster Hunter Rise — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Spiritfarer — $16.99 (regularly $33.99)
The full list of Winner & Nominees deals can be found here.
More information on The Game Awards, meanwhile, is available here.
Image credit: Capcom