Canadian-made Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wins Best Narrative at The Game Awards 2021

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy took home Best Narrative at The Game Awards 2021.

Developed by Square Enix-owned Canadian studio Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided), the game is an original take on Marvel’s quirky group of galactic bounty hunters. Eidos’ story follows Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon and Groot as they work to pay off a debt they owe before getting caught up in a larger cosmic conflict.

In particular, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was praised for offering a nuanced, emotional and comic book-accurate take on the Guardians. The game also features Mass Effect-esque third-person, party-focused combat and dialogue choices.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Deathloop, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2 and fellow Square Enix game Life is Strange: True Colors were also up for Best Narrative.

Image credit: Square Enix