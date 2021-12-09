How to watch The Game Awards 2021 in Canada

It’s December 9th, which means this year’s Game Awards are officially taking place tonight in Los Angeles.

As is the case every year, the show will run for around two to three hours and offer a slew of game reveals, as well as the distribution of the titular awards. It’ll kick off with a pre-show at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET before the main event begins at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

Notably, one of the key aspects of The Game Awards is that Canadian producer Geoff Keighley makes sure the event is streamed on a variety of platforms so fans around the world can tune in.

In particular, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook will all be livestreaming the show. If you have a n Oculus Meta headset, you can also tune in through VR.

This year, the following six games are up for the coveted Game of the Year prize:

Deathloop (Arkane/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac/PlayStation)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

The full list of nominees can be found on The Game Awards’ website, while we’ve got a Canadian-specific breakdown of them here.

Meanwhile, we have some idea of what to expect from the show’s signature “world premieres.” So far, here’s some of what’s been confirmed:

Some of the presenters have also been revealed, including Canada’s own Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Giancarlo Esposito (who’s also up for Best Performance for Far Cry 6) and Laura Bailey (winner of Best Performance last year for The Last of Us Part II).

What game(s) are you hoping to see bring home awards? What upcoming titles would you like to see featured at the show? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: The Game Awards