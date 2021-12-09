Federal government grants funding to three new accessible technology projects

The Government of Canada is funding new projects to make it easier for Canadians living with disabilities to access the digital economy.

The nearly $754,000 in funding comes from the Accessible Technology Program (ATP). It’s part of the government’s Innovation and Skills Plan and is focused on creating jobs for middle-class residents.

Technologies HumanWare Inc. will receive $200,000 to create a device that will show raised graphics with multiline Braille text. This will provide users with disabilities access to documents in real-time.

$351,000 will go to the Centre for Equitable Library Access to create a program that will improve voice assistant options and provide more choices for reading materials.

Concordia University is receiving $203,000 to create a chatbot that will respond to information requests.

“By partnering with innovative and caring organizations across the country, Canadians with disabilities will have access to essential high-quality assistive equipment,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said in a statement.

In total, 28 projects have been funded through the ATP program.

