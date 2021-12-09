fbpx
Canadian-made Zelda-esque Tunic will release on March 16, 2022

The game has been in development for several years

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Dec 9, 20217:41 PM EST
Tunic game

Tunic, the adorable Zelda-inspired action-adventure title from Halifax-based indie developer Andrew Shouldice, finally has a release date.

After several years, it was confirmed during The Game Awards that Tunic is set to release on March 16th, 2022 on Xbox consoles, PC and Mac.

The game follows a charming little fox as he explores a world using Zelda-like mechanics.

For more on Tunic, check out our hands-on impressions from E3 2019.

