These 9 great gifts are on sale for today only at Best Buy

Not to alarm anyone, but it’s now just over two weeks until Christmas. Don’t worry though, because Best Buy has just released nine deep discounts to help you to snag great gifts without breaking the bank.

These deals are available for today only, so be sure to grab them before they’re gone. Check out the savings below:

OtterBox Alpha Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12/12 Pro for $24.99 (save $15)

Norton AntiVirus Plus 1 Device 1-Year Subscription for $9.99 (save $40)

NordicTrack S10i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike with 1-Year iFit Subscription for $1199.99 (save $800)

Nikon D3500/D5600 Accessory Kit for $49.99 (save $30)

Digipower Streamer Video Light for $54.99 (save $30)

Insignia 13-inch Hard Shell Case for MacBook Pro for $16.99 (save $23)

Insignia Folio Case for Amazon Fire 7-inch for $14.99 (save $10)

Samsonite Coastal Sunset 3-Piece Soft Side Expandable Luggage Set for $269.99 (save $320)

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB 150MB/s SDXC Memory Card for $29.99 (save $70)

Image credit: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.