Waze adds Santa voice directions and sleigh vehicle icons to its app

HO HO *take the next exit* HO

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Dec 8, 20218:01 AM EST
Back in August, Waze users were greeted by a quality update that allowed you to set Halo’s Master Chief or Escharum as the navigation app’s voice and ride in style with the in-app Warthog or a Ghost.

Now, the Google subsidiary navigation app is adding new Christmas-inspired Moods and vehicles to its navigation app for a limited time.

Waze users can choose between Santa or Mall Santa Moods and ride in all-new vehicle icons, including a sleigh or a Santa Mall Car.

It’s unclear how long the feature will be available, likely until the end of the holiday season. You can enable it by navigating to the ‘My Waze’ section of Waze’s settings and selecting “Drive with Santa.” Alternatively, you can enable the setting by opening this link directly from your mobile.

Source: Waze

Comments