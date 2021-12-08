TD brings low balance prediction and more to its mobile banking app

TD has plans to enhance its mobile banking app with new features.

The Canadian banking company is introducing new digital insights in the TD app that are designed to prompt customers with a new set of guided self-serve options based on their transaction history.

Now when a customer completes a third-party international remittance transfer, they’ll be prompted with an option to securely send money through TD Global Transfer directly from the user’s TD account within the TD app.

TD says that its customers will receive targeted information through the TD app, informing them that a new TD Access Card is on the way when their card has expired. The report will detail how to activate the access card and other card features, how the card can be used to make online or in-app purchases, and how to pay recurring bills.

The app also now offers low balance prediction to alert customers that are likely to get a low balance in the next two weeks. Additionally, TD says it’s adding upcoming transaction insight to provide a list of upcoming bills in the next two weeks based on recurring transactions.

TD says it’s focused on delivering a connected experience across its platform. In 2022, TD expects to have more than 30 live use digital insights designed to offer a proactive a guided customer experience in the mobile app.

TD’s mobile app is available on Android and iOS.

Source: TD