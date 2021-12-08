macOS 12.1 update to fix MacBook Pro (2021) notch issues

Apple’s MacBook Pro (2021) is a nearly flawless laptop.

It features a powerful M1 Pro/Max chip, the return of MagSafe/ anSD card slot and a stellar 120Hz screen that, unfortunately, also features a display notch.

While the screen’s notch mostly fades into the background after the first few hours of using the MacBook Pro (2021), some apps still interact strangely with it and get pushed beyond the notch.

According to MacRumors, macOS 12.1 will solve this problem. In Apple’s changelog for the update, the tech giant says that it has solved an issue where “[menu] bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers.” For example, the app I use to control my Elgato Ring Light via my Mac constantly hides behind the display notch despite me not having a lot of apps running in the menu bar.

Along with fixing the menu bar bug, the update also seems to solve a MagSafe charging bug with the 16-inch MacBook Pro and several HDR issues with certain apps.

The update is currently available in a developer beta but will likely roll out to all users in the next few weeks. For more on the MacBook Pro (2021), check out my review of the laptop.

Via: MacRumors, The Verge