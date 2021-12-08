Gap to pay $200,000 for alleged violation of anti-spam legislation

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has reached an agreement with Gap in an alleged violation of Canada’s anti-spam legislation (CASL). This protects people from numerous digital threats, including spam.

The watchdog issued the U.S.-based apparel retailer a warning letter in 2018 after receiving complaints about its electronic messaging practices. Complaints continued throughout the years, prompting the CRTC to open a formal investigation in June 2021.

It was alleged Gap sent messages to Canadians without their consent between January 2018 and August 2021. It’s also alleged these messages didn’t always include any way for people to unsubscribe easily. This is a requirement under the CASL.

Gap changed its marketing practices after being made aware of the concerns and reached a $200,000 settlement with the CRTC.

“Gap fully cooperated with our investigation, voluntarily entered into an agreement, and proactively implemented corrective measures to ensure compliance,” Steven Harroun, chief compliance and enforcement officer at the CRTC, said in a statement. “Cooperation is at the core of our approach to compliance as it avoids lengthy investigations and obtains timely results for Canadians.”

