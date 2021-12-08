Apple’s AirPods Pro on sale for $257.99 at Amazon Canada

Apple and Amazon Canada have come together for another discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro, this time cutting the price by 22 percent.

The price for the AirPods Pro is currently $257.99, offerings savings of 22 percent or $71.01 off. Apple’s high-end wireless earbuds typically cost $329. This deal is on par with a similar sale that ran during ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber Monday.’

The AirPods Pro feature IPX4 water, sweat and dust resistance along with active noise-cancelling and improved sound quality over the standard AirPods. They support adaptive EQ, a transparency mode and 4.5 hours of battery life with one charge and up to 24 hours of charging with the charging case.

Check them out here at Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.