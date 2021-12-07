Tile Bluetooth trackers now 20 percent off from Amazon Canada

A solid stocking stuffer is available today at a discount on Amazon Canada. If you or someone you know constantly misplaces their phone, tablet, keys, wallet, life, then hit up these deals on Tile Bluetooth trackers.

Below are all of the tracking company’s offers:

Note: Tile is currently in the process of being purchased by family tracking company Life360, a company well-known for selling user data to third-party companies.

Source: Amazon Canada

