SaskTel announces launch of new mobile service called Lüm Mobile

Lüm Mobile, a new digital mobile service created by Saskatchewan-based carrier Sasktel, aims to shift the world of mobile plans by supporting a “self-serve wireless” service.

There are no plans for purchase and customers won’t have to pay monthly bills. Instead, customers will buy memberships to access “data at great rates” with no expiration date. Customers will only pay for data, calls, and texts they use. More data can be purchased at any time, given Lüm Mobile focuses on a self-service model.

Membership is available in two auto-pay levels. The first one lasts three months and costs $50. The second lasts a year and costs $180. Data is purchased separately and is used to make calls and texts. 2GB costs $15, 6GB is $30, 14 GB is $55, and $25 GB is $80. 1 MB of data will get you 10 texts to Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Alternatively, the same amount of data will get one minute of talk.

Unlimited talk and text options are available as an add-on. The three-month option costs $25 and the one-year option costs $75.

“We have recognized that customers are moving increasingly towards self-serve online services,” said Doug Burnett, president and CEO of SaskTel, said in a statement. “Lüm Mobile will be a great option for customers that are seeking a more digital approach, allowing customers to customize and self-manage what works for their individual preference.”

Customers interested in accessing the service will have to bring in their own mobile phones to sign up.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel