Bell offering $100 Crave gift cards for $75

Bell is currently offering $100 Crave gift cards for $75, a 25 percent discount.

The promotion is available on Crave’s website, and you don’t need to be a subscriber to purchase one.

A gift card can be used towards any Crave subscription. Notably, this particular promotion would cover the full cost of a Crave Mobile plan, which is priced at $99.90/year (or $9.99/month). As the same suggests, this plan only offers streaming via mobile devices, although it does include the full Crave and HBO catalogue (sans Starz).

Meanwhile, Crave Total — which includes the same content but also offers streaming to any Crave-supported device — is $19.99/month or $199.90 per year. Note that a Starz add-on (for either Mobile or Total plans) costs $5.99/month.

You can purchase a Crave gift card here. The promotion is only available for a “limited time,” although Bell didn’t provide a specific end date, so you may want to take advantage of it sooner rather than later if interested.

The full list of movies and TV shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.