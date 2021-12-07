Amazon server outage causing issues with Alexa, Ring, Disney+ and more

I’m waiting on the delivery of a package, so I decided to log into my Ring camera to make sure the battery was still charged.

Though I wasn’t entirely surprised by this, given I’ve had a lot of issues with Amazon’s Ring doorbell line over the last few years, I wasn’t able to access my camera’s live feed. However, it appears this particular issue isn’t tied to the Ring Video Doorbell’s poor ability to remain connected to my Wi-Fi.

According to The Verge, Amazon’s AWS cloud servers that power services like Alexa, Ring, Prime Video, Disney+ and more are currently down. Even Amazon.com and PUBG are experiencing issues.

Down Detector indicates that dozens of streaming services, games and other platforms are affected by the outage.

Amazon says it’s aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Via: The Verge