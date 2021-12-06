Some of the top-rated games are up to 90 percent off on Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle’s ‘Game Awards Sale’ discounts some of the top-rated games out there by up to 90 percent, including the likes of Fallout 4, The Witcher 3, Destiny 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many more.

Find some of the most notable deals from the sale below:

Several other top titles, including FIFA 22, Mortal Kombat 11, Far Cry 5, NBA 2K22 and more are on sale too. Check out Humble’s full list of discounted titles here.

Humble Bundle’s ‘Game Awards Sale’ ends on December 13th.

Image credit: Humble Bundle

Source: Humble Bundle