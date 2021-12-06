Several M1 Macs discounted in Apple’s refurbished store

Apple has added a new slate of M1-equipped Macs and MacBooks to its refurbished store in Canada. This is an excellent way to get a bit of a discount on an Apple product.

To start, the M1 Mac mini is available for as low as $759 for a base model. However, if you need something with more power, the more expensive models feature more significant discounts.

The base-model MacBook Air starts at $1,099, $200 less than a comparable model that’s brand new. The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro starts at $1,439, a $260 discount. As with the Mac mini, the more expensive MacBook models offer a slightly more robust discount.

The M1 MacBook Air is a decent value at its full price, so any sort of discount adds to that value proposition. The 13-inc MacBook Pro is a bit of a harder sell right now since it doesn’t offer considerably more performance than a MacBook Air with similar hardware. However, if you’ve been waiting for a discount, these are pretty good offers.

You can check out all of the deals at Apple’s Refurbished Store.