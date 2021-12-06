Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 LTE smartwatch is 40 percent off for today only

The Galaxy Watch 4 LTE is currently discounted through a pretty substantial one-day sale on Samsung’s website.

Below is the cost of both the 44mm and 40mm variants of the Galaxy Watch 4:

After purchasing one of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches, you also get a $50 Google Play credit.

To get your hands on the $50 Google Play Credit, you need to register your new device to your Samsung Account and opt-in to the offer by December 20th. You’ll then receive a code via email after these steps are complete and verified. Once all of that is complete, you have until August 31, 2022 to add it to your Google Play credit to your Google account.

This deal ends pretty soon, so be sure to move fast. For more on the Galaxy Watch 4, check out our review of the smartwatch.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals